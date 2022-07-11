Chromecast with Google TV rolling out first update of 2022 

The first Chromecast with Google TV update of 2022 is rolling out and comes seven months after the last release.

Build QTS1.220504.008 is still on Android 10 and moves from the October 2021 security patch to May 2022. Google lists three bug fixes and improvements:

Platform improvements to help some apps, with HDR 4K video playing and DRM video playback

Additional bug fixes and performance improvements

Additional improvements to Wi-Fi/Bluetooth

To download the 2022 Chromecast with Google TV update, click your profile image in the top-right corner > Settings > System > About > System update. This release has yet to be added to the official changelog.

The OTA update comes in at 140MB (versus 158MB last year), while there’s also new remote firmware (24.7 -> 26.0) after installing — Settings > Removes & Accessories > [select remote].

It’s not the Android 12 update that owners have been clamoring for in recent months, but better than nothing. Updates to the underlying firmware improve device performance, but a handful of user-facing features has recently launched outside of that. This includes:

In recent months, Google launched the $49 streaming device – though currently discounted $10 – in several European and Asia-Pacific countries for a sizable expansion of nearly two-year old hardware, while there are rumors that a cheaper Chromecast with Google TV that only outputs HD is coming.

