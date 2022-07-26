Google has started shipping some Pixel Buds Pro orders

Ben Schoon

- Jul. 26th 2022 7:11 am PT

pixel buds pro colors
3

Pixel Buds Pro went up for pre-order on July 21, and are set to see its formal release in just a couple of days. Now, Google appears to have started shipping some of the first Pixel Buds Pro orders.

At least a few Reddit users who pre-ordered the Pixel Buds Pro are starting to see the product shipping from the Google Store. So far, we’ve spotted reports from Australia and the UK, as well as a couple of others who didn’t specify which country they’re located in.

Those who have had their orders ship are seeing delivery estimates as soon as this Thursday, July 28.

In the case of one of our own orders, the Google Store has Pixel Buds Pro marked as “prepared to ship,” implying they’ll be in the mail soon – for context, that order was made with Google’s free shipping option.

We’ll update this article as more users in the United States see their orders ship. Comment below if your order has shipped!

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro run $199 and bring together several features that fans have been asking for from the Pixel Buds lineup for years now. That includes Active Noise Cancellation and Multipoint audio. Pixel Buds Pro also bring back wireless charging, have a custom chip which helps deliver on the promise of up to 11 hours of battery life from the earbuds alone, and more. You can read more of our coverage on Pixel Buds Pro below, and stay tuned for our full review soon.

More on Pixel Buds Pro:

