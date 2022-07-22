Pixel Buds Pro accessories from Nomad and Comply bring better protection and comfort

With pre-orders now open for the Google Pixel Buds Pro, you can now also purchase official Made for Google accessories to help keep your new earbuds free from scratches and comfortably positioned in your ear.

The Pixel Buds Pro are positioned to be Google’s best earbuds yet, and have been priced at $199 to reflect that. Besides being a great way to help your gadgets stand out from the crowd, accessories can be crucial to protecting your investment.

To that end, Google has long offered the “Made for Google” program which certifies certain accessories as being well suited to protecting Pixel products. While we wait to learn more about how the Pixel Buds Pro truly feel and sound, let’s take a look at some of the best accessories available for Google’s new buds.

Pixel Buds Pro accessories

Nomad Modern Leather Case

Over the years, Nomad has gained a reputation for creating some of the best leather accessories for phones and gadgets alike. They’re expanding their Made for Google lineup again this year with a premium case for the Pixel Buds Pro.

The Nomad Modern Leather case for the Pixel Buds Pro features genuine Horween leather, which should develop an excellent patina over time. Along the outer edges, there’s a rigid rim which features a loop for hanging the buds on a lanyard or wrist strap. Around the front, you’ll find a “lightpipe” that allows the LED indicator on the Pixel Buds Pro to shine through.

In our review of Nomad’s leather case for the 2020 edition of the Pixel Buds, we found it to be well worth its asking price given premium look & feel as well as the attention to detail. The Nomad Modern Leather Case for Pixel Buds Pro is available in three colors (Black, Brown, and Blue) and retails for $39.99.

Comply Premium Foam Tips

Comply is another company making its return to the Pixel Buds line, bringing their signature foam tips to the Pixel Buds Pro. Comply’s Premium Foam Tips are designed to replace Google’s plastic ear tips with new ones made from foam.

The biggest advantage that Comply tips offer is a more secure fit and seal, which helps keep the Pixel Buds Pro in your ear while also preventing more outside noise from getting in. Another potential benefit, albeit one that is highly subjective, is that some people find foam tips to be more comfortable, especially as the tips get reshaped over time.

In our review of the Comply Foam Tips for the 2020 Pixel Buds, we shared that the foam allowed for a much more secure fit for exercise use, but that the tips made the Pixel Buds a little bit harder to charge. For $24.99, you can pick up an assortment with three sizes directly from Comply or from the Google Store, or if you know your preferred size, you can buy a three-pack from Comply to have spares.

iOttie iON Wireless Duo charger

Like most sets of wireless earbuds, the battery case for the Google Pixel Buds Pro includes support for Qi wireless charging. Back in 2020, the folks at iOttie debuted a new wireless charger that’s purpose-built for your favorite Android phone and the Google Pixel Buds.

Pixel 5 & Pixel Buds (2020) on iOttie

The iON Wireless Duo charger from iOttie, as the name suggests, includes two separate wireless charging areas. On the left side, there’s a dock-style charger that holds up your phone at a convenient angle for viewing any incoming notifications. On the right, there’s a smaller pad that’s perfectly shaped to resemble the Pixel Buds — though almost any other set of earbuds should be able to charge wirelessly on them, too.

