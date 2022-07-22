Did you pre-order the Pixel 6a or Pixel Buds Pro? If so, what color? [Poll]

Google’s Pixel 6a is now less a week away from heading to customers, with pre-orders now open for both the new mid-range phone as well as the Pixel Buds Pro – did you order, and, if so, what color did you get?

The Pixel 6a is a fantastic mid-range phone, as we came to a verdict in our review this week.

With the Pixel 6a, Google struck an excellent balance of price to performance, and you’re getting a genuinely great value out of this phone. If the additional features of the standard Pixel 6 are worthwhile for you, it’s certainly worth considering, but you can’t go wrong in either scenario.

Plus, it comes at the perfect time to be an upgrade for those still using the aging – and no longer supported – Pixel 3a from 2019. Google is even doubling down on that aspect of the Pixel 6a by offering up to $300 for a Pixel 3a trade-in in the Google Store.

On the other hand, we’ve not yet had a chance to try out the Pixel Buds Pro, which look to be the culmination of Google’s efforts in portable audio over the past few years. Active Noise Cancellation, premium features, the same smarts we already love, and the promise of 11-hour battery life? Pixel Buds Pro seem almost too good to be true!

At $449, the Pixel 6a is absolutely a compelling phone for its price point, and the Pixel Buds Pro look to be equally compelling earbuds. We’re curious, have you pre-ordered either? If so, what color did you pick up?

The Pixel 6a’s Sage green color is our favorite by far, with one of our units being the black model which Damien Wilde has repeatedly called pretty boring. Meanwhile, the Pixel Buds Pro come in array of color options from the typical black up to the fun “Coral” orange and “Lemongrass” yellow.

