New Fitbit Charge 5 and Luxe clock faces are now available [U]

An update started rolling out to the Charge 5 and Luxe two weeks ago, and Fitbit today revealed that the fitness trackers are indeed getting new clock faces.

Update 8/1: Following the announcement last week, the new clock faces are now available. The Fitbit Charge 5 and Luxe both get “Bloom.” Tapping cycles through the date, Active Zone Minutes, Steps, Heart Rate, Calories, and Distance. Each stat is accompanied by a different color for the background and hour, while there’s a flower petal animation that’s more whimsical than not.

The Fitbit Luxe also gets “Karman” with Heart Rate, Steps, Active Zone Minutes, Calories, and Distance. Be sure to update to the latest firmware, which is now widely rolled out, to receive. It’s quite info-dense, and lets you pick between a blue or gold theme.

A timeless analog Clock Face that draws inspiration from traditional luxury watchmaking

Original 8/1: In making the update official today, Fitbit announced what owners have wanted for sometime now:

Both Luxe and Charge 5 users will be able to switch it up with two new beautiful clockfaces called Bloom, plus an additional chic clockface for Luxe.

Bloom looks to be available in two color variants (purple and pink), and shows a health/fitness stat in between hours and minutes. You presumably can cycle through them by tapping the screen. The additional Luxe face is quite info-dense with analog time, day/date, and a metric (heart rate).

That said, even with the latest Charge 5 firmware, we’re not seeing the new clock faces in the Fitbit app yet. Fitbit last month hinted that they were coming with instructions on how to switch clock faces: Fitbit app > tap top-left account avatar > Charge 5 or Luxe > Gallery > Clocks tab.

Fitbit also noted the addition of the Find Phone app, while the Charge 5 also picks up a fix for a “battery drain issue some customers may have experienced with GPS-enabled exercises.” Both devices benefit from perfunctory “bug fixes and improvements.”

The latest update for the Charge 5 is 1.171.50, while it’s 1.171.50 for the Luxe. These are the first updates in months for Fitbit’s fitness trackers.

