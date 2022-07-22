Here are the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 with slick, refined designs [Gallery]

9to5Google reported that Fitbit is working on a pair of new smartwatches in March and two months later revealed the product names, as well some elements of the design. We now have a detailed look at the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4.

Fitbit Sense 2

The Sense 2 will be Fitbit’s next premium smartwatch with its most advanced sensors. Publicly available images from a regulatory agency show how it has the same general design as the 2020 generation. It’s still a pebble-esque rounded square, but Fitbit did something quite neat with the bezel.

On the original Sense, there’s a “polished stainless steel ring” surrounding the display where you place your fingers (for 30 seconds) when using the ECG (electrocardiogram) app to take AFib readings. Fitbit appears to have integrated that surface into and underneath the cover glass so it seamlessly melds into the bottom case. You can see that the sensor is a lighter color than the screen at an angle and subtly makes for a cleaner look.

Fitbit Sense (top-left) vs. Sense 2

Another big hardware difference is how there’s a physical button (on the left edge) that looks to physically depress when tapped. Some users disliked the original’s indented, solid-state “button” that just vibrates when pressed, claiming it was hard to click. (I quite enjoyed it since there was one less moving part to break, but my colleague Ben Schoon was not a fan, often finding the button completely unresponsive).

Meanwhile, the underside goes in the opposite design direction of the top surface. Instead of one continuous bottom piece for the “biosensor core,” note how the inner cutouts (and corner pins for charging) are surrounded by two raised metal arcs. It’s unclear whether this adds a new sensing capability or just improves an existing one.

Fitbit Sense vs. Sense 2

From this bottom view, we also see markings that indicate the Fitbit Sense 2 will offer ECG detection, temperature sensor, GPS, and 50 meters of water resistance.

Fitbit Versa 4

We also have a look at the Versa 4 from the same source, and it’s meant to be Fitbit’s mainstream smartwatch. From the markings on the rear case, we learn there’s no ECG or temperature tracking, just a microphone for Google Assistant support and other use cases such as snore detection, as well as GPS and 50m water resistance. The design, including its button, is mostly unchanged from the Sense 2, with Fitbit appearing to use the same magnetic charger as before on both new watches.

It’s not clear when Fitbit will launch the Sense 2 or Versa 4, but the devices are clearly making their way through the regulatory process . Since the spring window has passed, late summer/early fall is a likely period to position these wearables for the holiday shopping season. However, that means this Fitbit lineup will compete with the Pixel Watch when it launches alongside the Pixel 7 in the fall.

More on Fitbit:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: