Deals: Galaxy Z Fold/Flip 4 $450 off pre-orders, Nest Wifi $103, OnePlus Buds Pro $110, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by pre-order discounts going live on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4 foldables. That’s alongside Google’s single node Nest Wifi system at $103 and OnePlus Buds Pro for $110. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Fold/Flip 4 foldables now $450 off

Today, Samsung revealed two new additions to its lineup of folding smartphones with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Now available for pre-order from all of the major retailers you’d expect, Xfinity Mobile is offering one of the very first ways to save on the all-new handsets. Both are now $450 off or more via the carrier when you switch. Kicking things off, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 512GB for $56 per month. That amounts to $1,350 over the course of the 24-month plan, saving you from the $1,920 retail price tag. That’s also the same price as the lower 256GB capacity, too.

Samsung’s next-generation flagship foldable arrives as the new Galaxy Z Fold 4. Packed into a familiar form-factor as last year’s model, the new iteration packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 into the 7.6-inch display. There’s still a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of! There’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our announcement coverage.

Alongside its more flagship counterpart, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also on sale courtesy of Xfinity Mobile. Dropping down to $23 per month over the 2-year plan, that amounts to the same $450 in savings as above to deliver a $550 price tag from its usual $1,000 going rate – this too is the very first discount. Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 4 arrives much the same as last year’s model, but with some quality of life changes packed into the flip phone-style form-factor. There’s still a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, but that now comes backed by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and a larger battery. Head over to our coverage a full rundown of what’s new this time around.

Google’s single node Nest Wifi system falls to Amazon low of $103

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router for $103. Normally fetching $169, today’s offer is a new all-time low at $66 off and also beats our previous mention by $10.

Delivering a more affordable entry point into the Google Wi-Fi ecosystem than one of the larger packages, this single Nest mesh router can dish out upwards of up to 2,200 square feet of coverage. Alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the router doubles as an Assistant speaker for commanding smart home gear or querying the Google voice assistant. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

OnePlus Buds Pro hit second-best price of the year

Amazon now offers the OnePlus Buds Pro for $110 in two styles. Down from the usual $150 price tag, today’s offer is delivering the second-best price of the year at $40 off. We saw them dip down below this price back on Prime Day, but this is the best discount throughout 2022 otherwise.

While not the new Radiant Silver colorway that just launched earlier in the spring, the OnePlus Buds Pro are still the brand’s latest flagship true wireless earbuds and arrive with some specs to back up that status. Not only are these the first to deliver active noise cancellation features, but also pack fast pairing to OnePlus phones on top of 38-hour battery life with the Qi charging case. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package.

