OnePlus Buds Pro add shiny new ‘Radiant Silver’ finish, available today

OnePlus is releasing the familiar OnePlus Buds Pro with a brand new colorway – Radiant Silver. This new edition keeps all of the same features found in the OnePlus Buds Pro but stands out a little bit more.

Back in 2021, we got to give our take on the OnePlus Buds Pro and came to one conclusion: they rock. For the price point they come in at, the sound they deliver is exceptional. Clarity comes through well while there’s a distinct amount of depth that isn’t lost. There were a few other minor inconveniences we came across during our use, such as the noise cancellation being a little underpowered, but the general consensus was that the OnePlus Buds Pro were a good option for most people.

Cut to just over six months later, OnePlus is revamping the look of these wireless earbuds with a brand-new colorway. The new OnePlus Buds Pro color is named Radiant Silver. This new style has the “look and feel” of an expensive stainless steel plated product without the pricetag, weight, and other issues that come with it. OnePlus is utilizing a process called non-conductive vacuum metallization wherein a sort of metal film is electrically applied to the surface. This process makes it possible to apply an extremely thin metal surface to plastic products, like the OnePlus Buds Pro.

Unlike the original OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds we saw in 2021, the finish on the new color covers the entire earbud rather than just half of the stem. The case is also fitted with the same Radiant Silver finish to match the earbuds, which makes it a complete and shiny package.

The new color will be available starting today and comes in at $149.99. The original OnePlus Buds Pro retail for $149.99 as well, though they are easy to find on sale from OnePlus.

