Casetify debuts new Toy Story-themed cases for Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Since many smartphones seem to avoid flashy colors in exchange for boring designs, cases are a chance to express personality and interests. Today, Casetify is debuting a new collection of cases for Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, and other popular smartphones that are all themed after the Toy Story movie franchise.

Launching today, the Casetify Toy Story collection offers up a dozen different case designs themed after everyone’s favorite toys. The cases are themed to pull in elements from the entire Toy Story franchise, from the classics like Woody and Buzz to later entries such as Jessie, Forky, and Bunny and Ducky.

Each design is unique, but they are all available in Casetify’s core case designs – Impact, Ultra Impact, and Ultra Compostable.

Since 1995, the Toy Story franchise has captured the hearts of multiple generations while celebrating friendships that last a lifetime. Now, fans of any age can relive their best childhood memories with customizable accessories found in the Pixar x CASETIFY collaboration including designs featuring Woody, Buzz, Jesse, Slinky, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Rex, Hamm, Bo Peep, Bullseye, the Aliens, Lotso, Forky, Ducky, and Bunny on CASETIFY’s signature Impact, Ultra Impact, and Ultra Compostable Case styles. Additional designs incorporate iconic elements from the movies such as the Pixar ball, Woody’s sheriff badge. Buzz’s Space Ranger insignia, and Sid’s skull emblem which will be sold exclusively on the CASETIFY Co-lab app for two weeks following the launch. Limited-edition will also include the iconic Toy Story clouds, made for iPhone with a plush silicone material reminiscent of Andy’s childhood wallpaper

Going to infinity and beyond, this collection also takes a step further than the Star Wars collection that debuted earlier this year. Casetify is now including cases for AirPods, straps for the Apple Watch, and AirTags cases in the collection as well. Unfortunately, there’s no support for watch bands for Samsung Galaxy or Wear OS smartwatches or for earbuds such as Pixel Buds Pro or Galaxy Buds. Similarly, there are cases available for iPad and Macbook, but no Android tablets or Chromebooks. That’s a shame.

Pricing for Casetify’s Toy Story collection will run around $55 to $65, depending on options, with cases available for plenty of Android and iOS devices. Compatible smartphones include:

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S22/+/Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Casetify also has a range of cases in partnership with Olivia Rodrigo now available.

