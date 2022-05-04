Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro get official Star Wars cases from Casetify, Samsung too

In celebration of Star Wars Day, one of the latest Made for Google partners, Casetify, is debuting limited edition Star Wars cases for the Pixel 6 Pro as well as select Samsung smartphones.

Available today and for a limited time only, Casetify’s new Star Wars cases include a handful of different designs inspired by the original Star Wars trilogy – A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi.

This limited-time lineup includes four cases designed for the Pixel 6 Pro and the standard Pixel 6. The Star Wars cases are inspired by key art for each original trilogy film as well as one inspired by the Tatooine sunset. Each case costs $50, and the three film cases are available in both matte black and clear styles.

Alongside the Pixel 6 cases, Casetify is also offering these Star Wars cases for select Samsung smartphones. Specifically, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+, and S22, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the S21 series. Pricing on Samsung cases ranges from $50 to $65, depending on the exact model.

Below, we’ve included direct links to see the available Star Wars cases for each Pixel and Samsung smartphone.

Our colleagues over at 9to5Toys have a full hands-on look at these new cases on the iPhone 13 series.

