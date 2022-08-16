Deals: Sony Xperia PRO-I 4K OLED smartphone $600 off, HP Chromebase AiO $400, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a $600 Sony Xperia PRO-I smartphone discount. A new all-time low has also arrived on the HP Chromebase AiO at $400 and the Moto G Stylus 5G at $200. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Sony Xperia PRO-I 4K OLED smartphone now $600 off

Several retailers are now offering the unlocked Sony Xperia PRO-I 512GB 5G Android Smartphone for $1,198, including Adorama, Amazon, and B&H. Marking the very first price cut we’ve seen, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings from the usual $1,798 price tag.

Sony’s latest Android smartphone delivers a series of photography-focused features centered around its very own 1-inch sensor capable of shooting 4K/120 video. There’s also a companion triple sensor 12 MP camera array with 3D iTOF depth sensor, a 16mm ultrawide, and a 50mm standard lens. As for your more typical features, Android 11 powers the 6.5-inch 4K OLED 120Hz display and comes supplemented by dual SIM support, a dedicated physical shutter button, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

HP Chromebase AiO delivers a 22-inch rotating screen at $400

Amazon is now offering the HP 22-inch Chromebase AiO 64GB for $400. This is marking a new all-time low while beating our previous mention by $30. Bringing Chrome OS to the workstation, the unique HP Chromebase is centered around a 21.5-inch 1080p display with a cone-shaped and acoustic fabric-covered stand underneath which rests on a rotatable mount. This allows you to use the Chromebase in both horizontal and vertical orientations, though the notable features don’t end there. You’ll also find a physical privacy webcam cover which pairs with Hey Google support, dual USB-C and USB-A ports, and Wi-Fi 6. Go check out our launch coverage for some additional details.

Moto G Stylus 5G is now even more affordable with $100 discount

Amazon is now offering the latest unlocked Moto G Stylus 2022 128GB Android Smartphone for $200 in several styles. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer is delivering one of the first overall price cuts to date. This is $100 off the usual price and matches the all-time low set just once before back in June.

Having recently launched back at the beginning of February, the latest edition of Moto G Stylus arrives with a 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate – there’s a hole-punch camera up at the top with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC to power the device. The biggest selling point is right in the name, as the smartphone packs a pop-out stylus that can be used for writing notes, crafting digital art, or just for more precise input. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Insta360 Link review: The new webcam king [Video]

Apex Pro Mini Wireless review: SteelSeries delivers adjustable switches in a 60% board [Video]

Review: Valve’s Steam Deck changes the handheld game [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: