Moto G Stylus (2022) goes official with 90Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery, and no 5G support

- Feb. 3rd 2022 7:56 am PT

0

Motorola’s Moto G series was once the best of the budget space, but the market has evolved and created a lot more competition. Today, Motorola is officially announcing the Moto G Stylus (2022), with an updated design and spec sheet, and one bizarre omission.

Moto G Stylus acts as one of the higher-end options in the Moto G lineup, with mid-range specs and its signature feature being a stylus held within a silo on the phone — like the Galaxy Note series, but more affordable.

The 2022 revamp of the Moto G Stylus comes with a handful of welcome updates over its predecessor. That includes a 6.8-inch FHD display with the addition of a 90Hz refresh rate and a centered hole punch camera, a bigger 5,000 mAh battery, and up to 6GB of RAM in some regions. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.

Motorola’s closes out the spec sheet on the new Moto G Stylus with a trio of rear cameras headlined by a 50MP sensor (with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP depth sensor), as well as a 16MP selfie camera. The phone also has 128GB of storage and a microSD card slot.

The real question mark surrounding the Moto G Stylus (2022) is that the phone lacks support for 5G networks entirely, not just avoiding some of the more expensive versions of the technology. This is a strange occurrence in this day and age, when 5G is widely available on devices even at super affordable price points. Motorola does offer a Moto G Stylus 5G for $399.

Like some older models that infuriatingly lacked the cheap component, this new Moto G Stylus also lacks NFC.

The other annoying decision is that Motorola is shipping the phone with the months-out-of-date Android 11, instead of Android 12. Given Motorola’s shoddy performance in actually getting major Android updates out of the door, it’s unlikely this new Moto G Stylus will get Android 12 any time soon. Motorola hasn’t released a single Android 12 update yet.

Motorola has confirmed that the Moto G Stylus (2022) will be sold in the US for $299 with pre-orders opening today at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Motorola’s own website. The phone will also be coming to Cricket and Consumer Cellular in the “coming months.”

More on Motorola:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Motorola

Motorola
Moto G Stylus

Moto G Stylus

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones