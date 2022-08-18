Deals: Motorola Edge+ sees 50% discount to $500, Google Nest cams from $80, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with a $500 discount on the new Motorola Edge+ at $500. That’s alongside three of Google’s latest Nest cams on sale from $80 and the first discount on Spigen’s new 15W Qi charging stand at $49. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Motorola Edge+ is a better buy at $500 (Save $500)

Today, Motorola just revealed the new Edge 2022 smartphone with a more mid-ranged price tag compared to its higher-end counterpart, but thanks to an ongoing discount, you’re better off just going with the Motorola Edge+ now that it’s on sale for $500 courtesy of Woot. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery applying otherwise. Normally the $1,000 smartphone and its flagship specs aren’t anywhere close in price to the latest from Motorola, but now you save 50% on the handset and bring it home at an all-time low.

The Motorola Edge+ just launched earlier in the year and arrives with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a more capable chip than the new reveal’s MediaTek-powered design. Everything is then centered around a 6.7-inch 1080p 144Hz display that comes backed by 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM to pair with the 4,800mAh battery – not to mention 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and an included charger in the box round out the package with three years of security updates. All of the other details await in our launch coverage, too.

Three of Google’s latest Nest cams are on sale

B&H is now discounting a selection of the latest Google Nest cameras, with the wired Nest Cam Indoor leading the way at $80. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings while arriving at the same 2022 low price that we last saw on Prime Day. Google’s latest iteration of Nest Cam Indoor arrives with a 1080p sensor at the center of the surveillance capabilities. Ideal for keeping tabs on the happenings around your home, checking in on your furry friends while away, or even monitoring package arrivals by pointing the cam out the window, this Assistant-enabled offering comes backed by person detection and other motion notifications and all of Google’s usual smart tech. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Spigen’s new 15W Qi charging stand falls to $49

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new ArcField 15W Qi Charging Stand for $49. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer amounts to the very first discount we’ve seen since launching just over a week ago. At 30% off, this is also a new all-time low.

Designed for Samsung’s latest smartphones in particular, the new Spigen ArcField Qi charger sports an upright design for keeping tabs on notifications and the like throughout the day. Its 15W output can wirelessly refuel your handset at peak speeds, though you’ll have to supply your own 25W USB-C charger in order to take full advantage of the output.

