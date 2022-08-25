Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4 up to $160 off, Nest WiFi system $199, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the last chance to save up to $160 on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 models before pre-orders ship tomorrow. Plus, a three-node Google’s Nest Wi-Fi system is down to $199 alongside Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at $150 off for those who don’t want to go the foldable route. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 at up to $160 off

Earlier in the month, Samsung revealed two of its all-new foldable smartphones, and today is the final day to lock-in your pre-orders with some savings attached. Starting to ship out tomorrow, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is still on sale at Amazon. Right now the elevated 512GB capacity sells for the same price as the entry-level configuration, dropping down to $1,800. You’ll typically pay $1,920 once the smartphone officially ships, with today’s offer marking the last chance to save $120 on the all-new device.

Samsung’s next-generation flagship foldable arrives as the new Galaxy Z Fold 4. Packed into a familiar form-factor as last year’s model, the new iteration packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 into the 7.6-inch display. There’s still a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of – there’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our announcement coverage.

Google’s Nest WiFi system includes three routers at $199

Amazon currently offers a three-pack of Google Nest WiFi Routers for $199. Having just dropped from $300, this package usually sells for closer to $400 with today’s offer delivering at least 33% in savings. This is also marking a return to the all-time low set just once before back on Prime Day.

Providing 6,600-square feet of 802.11ac Wi-Fi coverage, this pack of Nest routers blanket your home in reliable mesh coverage with support for up to 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. Handling upward of 200 devices for supporting larger families or smart home owners with a litany of devices, each of the three modules will also double as Assistant speakers for calling up the digital Google helper anywhere in the house. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra now $150 off

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB for $1,050. Normally fetching $1,200, today’s offer is delivering the first price cut since last month over Prime Day and delivers the third-best price to date at $150 off. You can also save on the elevated 256GB capacity, which is now down to $1,150 from its usual $1,350 price tag.

As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed yet similarly squared-off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

