Android 14 Beta likely starts April 2023 as Android 13 QPR period shortened

We already know that the Android 13 QPR1 beta starts next month, with Google getting ready by updating the Android Beta Program and also sharing several Android 14 details, like when it could start for Pixel.

Google said the “Android 13 Beta has concluded with the stable public release of Android 13 in August 2022” and reiterated that the QPR1 (Quarterly Platform Release) beta starts next month. As a reminder:

Once you apply the stable public update, you can opt out of the program without a data wipe until the program continues in September.

If you would like to continue beta testing, simply keep your device enrolled in the beta program, and you will automatically receive the Android 13 QPR1 beta releases starting in September.

Meanwhile, several changes to the frequently asked questions section have been made. To start with, Google no longer provides the full list of what Pixel phones are supported under the first FAQ. Rather, you have to use the “Your eligible devices” carousel/grid:

If you’ve signed in to your Google Account on any eligible devices, they will appear on this page.

Additionally, the company now says “devices must be on a non-Developer Preview public stable build to enroll in the beta program.” If you’re running a Developer Preview, Google tells you to switch to the current stable release and then enroll in the Android Beta Program. That said, you should still be able to manually sideload from DP to Beta, and then join the Beta Program.

Google originally said the Android 13 QPR betas would run until June 2023. They are now scheduled to “continue through March 2023,” and there will likely just be two QPRs: T1B (stable in December) and T2B.

Android 13 QPR beta updates continue through March 2023 followed by Android 14 beta releases.

Afterward, Android 14 beta releases start, presumably in April with UPB builds for the Pixel. This would match how Android 13 Beta 1 was released a month before I/O this year. The Android 14 Developer Preview could start in February.

If the build numbers start with TPB, T1B, T2B, UPB you’re running a beta version.

In shortening the Android 13 QPR period, Google gets to avoid running two beta programs simultaneously, like this year. It comes as Android 13’s QPR3 made for a rather quiet release.

More on Android 13:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: