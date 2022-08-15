You can unenroll from Android 13 Beta without wiping after stable update, QPR1 preview in Sept.

The stable version of Android 13 starts rolling out to Pixel phones today, and those on the Android Beta Program can unenroll their devices after installing that update.

Those on Android 13 Beta 4.1 will get a small OTA (31.96MB on Pixel 6 Pro) to the stable release. After downloading and installing that update (final build numbers listed below), you can visit google.com/android/beta, find your phone, and click “Opt out.”

TP1A.220624.014: Pixel 4-5a

TP1A.220624.021: Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

TP1A.220624.021.A1: Pixel 6a

You can unenroll at any time “before taking the first beta for Android 13 feature drops.” You don’t have to do so immediately as this will be the Android 13 QPR1 Beta in September. QPR1 will exit beta in December, wherein you’ll have another chance to exit the Beta Program before the next preview.

Important: If you prefer to leave the beta program and return to the public stable track of Android 13, you have a window of opportunity to unenroll without wiping your device. Please update and install the official Android 13 release and then unenroll before installing the first Android 13 QPR beta update in September. This will ensure your device will not get wiped during opt-out.

If you take no action and keep your Pixel device enrolled in the beta program, you will automatically get the next Android 13 beta updates starting in September.

Like last year, Google is continuing to test quarterly feature drops through the Android Beta Program. They should be relatively stable compared to major OS releases, but those that want to avoid the instability should opt for the stable channel and just stick with monthly security patches with bug fixes.

If you opt-out of the program after installing the September beta update, all user data on the device will get wiped per usual program guidelines until the next window of opportunity becomes available in December.

Google already said that the “Android 13 beta program ends in June 2023 with the public release of the Android June QPR and Pixel Feature Drop.”

More on Android 13:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: