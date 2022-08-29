Google Search testing ‘Quick Read’ label for brief articles

Ben Schoon

Aug. 29th 2022

Android 13 Beta 1 Search Bar
Google Search is testing out a new label for articles that take under five minutes to read, with “Quick Read.”

Some Google Search users are able to see a new label next to articles that appear in response to their keywords that simply says “Quick Read.” This isn’t a new reader mode or anything like that, but simply an indication that the article shown is relatively brief.

The change was spotted by Brodie Clark, who also saw variations of the label that show “< 5 Min Read.”

It’s unclear how widely Google is testing this feature currently – we’re not seeing it on our end just yet – but it is in testing across multiple devices. Both the mobile and desktop Google Search experiences are seeing this new label in one of several different variations.

From a user’s perspective, this change is clearly aimed at the increasing desire for short-form content. It’s unclear how Google decides what is considered a “Quick Read” at this point, but it seems possible it could be determined simply by a general word count. The label appears to be focused primarily on articles, but includes support pages and other related formats.

