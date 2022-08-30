Save on ASUS Chromebooks, WD and SanDisk storage, and more in Tuesday’s best deals

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a back to school ASUS Chromebook sale from $90. Amazon also launched a Gold Box WD and SanDisk storage sale from $17 to go alongside one of the first chances to save on Sony’s new XM5 ANC Headphones. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

ASUS Chromebooks see 25% back to school discounts

Just in time for back to school, Amazon is now discounting a selection of ASUS Chromebooks. Headlining is the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 for $300. This new all-time low arrives from its usual $400 going rate and amounts to 25% in savings. This is $45 under our previous mention from earlier in the year, as well.

Fittingly for one of the newest additions to the ASUS Chromebook line, its Flip C433 arrives with a 2-in-1 design centered around a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen display. The entire package is powered by a core M3 processor that’s backed by 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. To round out the back to school upgrade, there are a pair of USB-C ports which arrive alongside a USB-A slot and microSD card input.

Amazon launches Gold Box WD and SanDisk storage sale

As part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of WD and SanDisk storage with prices kicking off at just $17. Packed with everything from desktop storage and high-capacity solid-state drives to portable and rugged offerings with USB-C connectivity, microSD cards for your DSLR or Switch, and more, today’s sale provides just about all of the notable ways to upgrade your storage setup without having to pay anywhere close to full price. While you can shop everything right here, we’ve outlined some of our top picks down below.

Amazon storage Gold Box top picks:

Sony’s new XM5 ANC Headphones fall to lows from $255

Through the end of today, Woot now offers the latest Sony XM5 Wireless ANC Headphones for $340. Normally fetching $398 via other retailers like Amazon, today’s offer amounts to the very first cash discount we’ve seen at $58 off. This is a new all-time low, as well. Those who don’t mind going with a certified refurbished pair can score the headphones from eBay at $255.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones arrive as the latest addition to its series of popular cans backed by some of the best active noise cancellation on the market. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Insta360 Link review: The new webcam king [Video]

Apex Pro Mini Wireless review: SteelSeries delivers adjustable switches in a 60% board [Video]

Review: Valve’s Steam Deck changes the handheld game [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: