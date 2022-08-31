Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 hits $629 low, Nest Cam Outdoor 2-pack $240, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with an all-time low on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 256GB at $629. That’s alongside a pair of Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor at $240 and Samsung’s back to school-ready Chromebook Go dropping down to $250. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 hits $629 low

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi 256GB for $629. Down from the usual $780 price tag you’d more regularly spend, today’s offer is delivering the best price to date at $151 off. This also beats our previous mention by $25, as well.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8 arrives centered around an 11-inch dynamic LCD display and comes powered by the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Backed 256GB of storage, a microSD card slot lets you expand the memory pool up to 1TB to complement the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and DeX integration. Dive into our first impressions hands-on coverage for a better idea of what to expect.

Outfit your Assistant setup with a pair of Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor at $240. Normally fetching $180 each, today’s offer amounts to $120 in savings and matches the all-time low set last on Prime Day. For comparison, we last saw these on sale for $129 each, with today’s offer saving you an extra $18.

Featuring a weather-resistant build, Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either, while still enjoying the full benefits of an Assistant-enabled camera. And with two of them, you’ll be able to keep tabs on both the front and back yards, or any other space for that matter. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too.

Samsung’s back to school-ready Chromebook Go hits $250

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go for $250. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at $50 in savings just in time for back to school with today’s offer coming within $7 of the best price throughout the summer.

Delivering Samsung’s most compact Chrome OS machine, its Galaxy Chromebook Go lives up to the name for a design that’s perfect for tagging along to the classroom or really just browsing the web and more away from the desk. Its 14-inch ‎1366 x 768 display is paired with other features like Wi-Fi 6 as well as USB-C connectivity and 12-hour battery life for all-day usage. Dive into our launch coverage for all of the details.

