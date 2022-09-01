Oppo will stop including its super-fast chargers in the box with some future smartphones

It’s been a trend for the past couple of years for smartphones to ship without a charging brick, only a cable. But Oppo stood opposed to that move, instead still including a charging brick – and a super-fast one at that – with its phones. But it seems that’s soon to change…

The Oppo Reno 8 series just launched in Europe earlier this week, and with that reveal, Oppo confirmed plans to stop including a charging brick with its smartphones. “Several products” will start to ship without chargers according to Oppo VP Billy Zhang.

GSMArena captured the full quote after a snippet was shared by the folks over at Android Police.

We will take the charger out of the box in the next year for several products. We have a plan. It’s not that easy for consumers to get access to [SuperVOOC chargers], so we have to keep it in the box. However, as we are expanding our business operations, we are looking to taking chargers out of the box and put them in the store so that our users are able to buy the chargers and continue using them even when they upgrade their devices.

This is especially notable in Oppo’s case, as the brand usually ships a SuperVOOC charger with its smartphones. These chargers use proprietary standards to charge compatible smartphones significantly faster than other devices. The Oppo Find X5 series, pictured above, charges at 80W, while the OnePlus 10T uses the same technology to hit speeds of up to 150W. Faster charging speeds also tend to require a new charging brick, which means that customers would need to separately purchase a charger to get the full speed their new phone is capable of.

Of course, Oppo’s smartphones still support USB-C Power Delivery, a universal fast charging method, but at much slower speeds than when using SuperVOOC.

It stands to reason that if Oppo is planning to ditch its included chargers, OnePlus probably won’t be far behind, as that does seem to be the trend.

