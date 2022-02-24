Oppo Find X5 series goes official with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, imaging-dedicated MariSilicon X chip

Oppo has today announced its latest flagship smartphone series, the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro. Both phones deliver top-tier specs and a new era of imaging for Oppo; here’s what you need to know.

The biggest focus of the Find X5 Pro compared to past entries in the series is its camera array, which includes a 50MP primary camera, 50MP 110-degree ultrawide camera, and 13MP telephoto camera with a 52mm equivalent lens for 2x optical zoom. The cameras are all held in a module that just barely bumps out of the back of the phone, with the smooth ceramic design curving up to meet that extension. The standard Find X5 has an identical camera setup, right down to the 32MP selfie camera. On both models, the neat microscope camera from the Find X3 Pro is gone.

But the real story is found under the hood, where the Oppo Find X5 series debuts the MariSilicon X chip that the company announced last year. That chip allows Oppo to take image and video processing to a new level. Oppo says the chip can improve low-light HDR in big ways, especially when it comes to video recording. A “4K Ultra Night Mode” lives in the Camera app for that purpose. If MariSilicon X delivers even a fraction of the added focus that Google’s Visual Core chip brought to Pixels, it’s sure to be a great addition.

Looking at the rest of the spec sheet, the Oppo Find X5 series is a flagship duo across the board. The standard Find X5 has a 6.55-inch 1080p 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 4,800 mAh battery, and fast charging of 80W wired and 30W wireless.

Meanwhile, the Find X5 Pro takes things up a notch with a 6.7-inch 1440p 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery with the same wired charging spec, but 50W wireless charging too. Both phones ship with Android 12, Gorilla Glass Victus to protect the front display and its fingerprint sensor, and black or white colors. The Pro is also the only one with a formal IP68 water-resistance rating.

The last notable difference is in the hardware, where the standard Find X5 has a glass back, but the Pro has a ceramic rear panel. After having a chance to use the Find X5 Pro in person, I immediately fell in love with the feel of the hardware on the Find X5 Pro.

Oppo will start selling the Find X5 series in Europe on March 14, with a starting price of €999 for the Find X5 and €1,299 for the Find X5 Pro. Pre-orders start today, and Oppo is also launching a new version of its Enco X earbuds alongside these phones.

