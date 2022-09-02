Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 will get Android 12L soon; Samsung touts Flip 4/Fold 4 success in Europe

samsung galaxy z flip 4 and fold 4
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have been for sale for about a week, and they already seem to be a hit, with Samsung claiming sales have doubled in Europe. Plus, Samsung has good news for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 owners…

Samsung’s chief marketing officer for Europe, Benjamin Braun, confirmed to The Korea Times that sales of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 so far in Europe have doubled that of their predecessors. This includes countries such as Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands, and the UK.

Braun said:

Shipments of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 doubled those of previous models in the European market, as the first sales figures of the new products reached an all-time high in Europe

Breaking down that number, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the most popular of the two, making up around 60% of sales. “Graphite” and “Bora Purple” are the two most popular Flip colors, while “Phantom Black” and Samsung’s unique gray-green take the top slots for the Fold 4.

This largely lines up with Samsung’s performance with the Fold 3 and Flip 3 last year, where the Flip made up around 70% of demand from customers.

Also mentioned in this report is that Samsung is preparing to bring the new multitasking features from the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 back to the Fold 3 and Flip 3 “in early September.”

Samsung had previously confirmed to 9to5Google that the One UI 4.1.1 update based on Android 12L would come to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but no timeline was available at the time. While Android 12L is a minor upgrade at best for the Flip series, the taskbar available to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 bolsters the experience greatly, as we explained in our review of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We’ll certainly be glad to see it arrive on the Fold 3 soon.

