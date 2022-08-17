Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 FAQ: Everything you need to know

Samsung recently unveiled its fourth generation of foldable smartphones in the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 – here are some of the biggest questions around the two devices.

To recap, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are part of Samsung’s fourth generation of foldable smartphones. Among the biggest changes on both devices are improved cameras, refined hardware, and a new hinge design that’s thinner, smaller, and lighter.

Neither of these phones is a major upgrade, but they take steps in the right direction.

For example, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 packs a battery that’s 400 mAh bigger, and we’re super excited to put it through its paces. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, meanwhile, has that wider display, Android 12L’s taskbar, and a 50MP camera that I’m personally excited to see compared to the Pixel 6 Pro.

There’s a lot more you can learn about these devices through our full coverage:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 FAQ

Below we have a list of frequently asked questions regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, but if there’s something you still want to know, drop a comment below!

How much do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 cost? Samsung charges $999 for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and $1,799 for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Both devices are often eligible for special offers, though, including up to $1,000 in trade-in credits during the pre-order period. Do Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases fit on the Galaxy Z Flip 4? Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Flip 4 share similar, but not identical dimensions. Nonetheless, Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases do fit on the Flip 4, just with a little bit of wiggle room. We wouldn’t recommend buying an older Flip 3 case for the new model, but if you are upgrading from one to the other, your existing cases will probably fit. What makes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 different from the Fold 3? The biggest difference between the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 come down to three main areas. The Fold 4 has a better 50MP rear camera as well as a 3x telephoto camera. The display crease is also slightly less noticeable. And finally, there’s also a wider aspect ratio to both the inner and outer displays. The Fold 4 also ships with Android 12L and its improvements for big screens. Another change you’ll find between the two is with weight, with a new hinge on the Fold 4 leaving the device considerably lighter than its predecessor. What makes the Galaxy Z Flip 4 different from the Flip 3? What’s new with the Galaxy Z Flip 4? The biggest difference is that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a much larger battery at 3,700 mAh, up from the 3,300 mAh battery on the Flip 3 that we found just didn’t have enough juice to last a full day. The Flip 4 also has a slightly improved camera and cover display, along with some minor hardware changes throughout. When are the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 coming out? Samsung will officially release both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 on August 26, but they’re available for pre-order now. Are the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 durable? Foldable smartphones have a reputation of being extremely fragile, but that’s not necessarily the case. Samsung uses materials such as strengthened aluminum, Gorilla Glass Victus+, and more to keep the phones safe. But it’s the Ultra Thin Glass covering the interior displays on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 that are cause for concern, as they have a tendency to be a bit less durable compared to the other elements. That’s why an insurance option such as Samsung Care+ is pretty important to have.

