Deals: ASUS Chromebook CM3 drops to $270, Samsung microSD cards from $20, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by an all-time low discount on the ASUS Chromebook CM3 with detachable keyboard at $270. Speaking of new lows, Samsung’s popular EVO Select microSD cards are on sale from $20 to join Google’s latest Nest Learning Thermostat at $190. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

ASUS Chromebook CM3 with detachable keyboard drops to $270

Amazon is currently discounting the ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 to $270. Typically fetching $370, this delivers a new 2022 low at $100 off. We last saw it sell for $20 more, with today’s offer marking a return to the all-time low set back over last year’s Black Friday savings event. Sporting a 10.5-inch touchscreen display, the ASUS CM3 arrives with a detachable keyboard design and adjustable kickstand on the back. Powered by a popular MediaTek processor, this model comes equipped with 64GB onboard storage and 4GB of RAM. Its aluminum unibody design pairs with a place to stow away the included stylus as well as the magnetic keyboard which clips to the front of the CM3. Get a closer look in our launch coverage, and then head below for more.

Samsung’s popular EVO Select microSD cards fall to new lows

Amazon is now offering the Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSD card for $47. Normally fetching $60 these days, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, beats our previous mention by $8, and is a new Amazon all-time low. Also on sale today is the 256GB capacity card, which is now marked down to $20 from its usual $28 going rate to deliver the best price yet.

Stepping up to 130MB/s transfer speeds, Samsung’s latest lineup of EVO Select microSD cards deliver improved performance of the previous-generation storage with the same compact form factor. Still perfect for using in everything from DLSR and action cameras, like the new DJI Action 2, to your Nintendo Switch and more; these are capable of U3 class 10 speeds for 4K recording. Get a closer look in our recent hands-on review.

Google’s latest Nest Learning Thermostat hits $190

Best Buy is now offering Google’s latest Nest Learning Thermostat for $190. Normally fetching $249, today’s offer amounts to $59 in savings, is $10 under previous mentions, and is a new 2022 low.

Perfect for ensuring your smart house can handle the fluctuating temperatures this fall as the summer heat wave begins to break, the Nest Learning Thermostat will help automate your climate control settings. It sports one of the more aesthetically pleasing form factors on the market, with a touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home.

