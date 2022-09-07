Samsung September 2022 update rolling out for these Galaxy devices

Samsung has gained a reputation as one of the better Android device makers in terms of releasing updates in a timely manner. The latest Android security update for September 2022 has begun rolling out to these Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets.

Breaking from the usual pattern of releasing updates before the new month begins, Samsung didn’t begin the rollout of the September 2022 security patch to Galaxy devices until the day after Google updated its Pixel phones. As always, Samsung has released their own separate Security Update Bulletin, which lays out the fixes and improvements included with this month’s patch.

In addition to the 24 security issues included in Google’s Android Security Bulletin, Samsung has patched at least 21 exploits that were exclusive to Galaxy devices. One vulnerability, marked “High” severity, abused a feature of Samsung Knox to “cause local permanent denial of service.”

Beyond the typical security improvements, the September 2022 update doesn’t seem to include any changes to functionality for the devices it’s been released on so far.

As of late, Samsung has a loose tendency to roll out updates for its phones from newest to oldest, with a bit more priority given to high-end devices like the Galaxy S flagships and Galaxy Z foldables. Over the coming weeks, the September update will surely arrive for more devices in the wider Galaxy lineup.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

Between their premium pricing and mainstream popularity, the Galaxy S series of phones are often among the first to get each month’s security updates. That focus has also improved since Samsung brought previously Note-exclusive features to the Galaxy S line in recent years.

Samsung kicked off the month by releasing the new patch for last year’s flagship phones, the Galaxy S21 series, starting on September 7. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G was right behind, picking up the update that same day across much of Europe.

Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra — G99xBXXS5CVHI (Released first in Germany)

Galaxy S20 FE 5G — G781BXXU4FVI1 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Note series

The Galaxy Note line was effectively discontinued as of 2021, with the Note 20 generation marking the final release for the series. All the same, many of those devices are still actively supported by Samsung, receiving consistent updates. Notably, this month did mark the end of updates for the Galaxy Note 9.

No surprise, the first Galaxy Note to get updated for September was the newest one, the Galaxy Note 20, picking up the patch on September 7.

Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra — N98xFXXS5FVH7 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy A/M/F series

In addition to the higher-end offerings, Samsung also has a wealth of more affordable Android phones. Between the midrange to upper-midrange Galaxy A series and lower-end options in the Galaxy M and Galaxy F series, Samsung offers surprisingly regular updates even for its less expensive phones.

To that point, on the same day that the Galaxy S21 was updated, Samsung launched an update for the Galaxy A52s 5G.

Galaxy A52s 5G — A528BZTU1CVH6 (Released first in Taiwan)

How to check for the latest OTA on your Galaxy device

If your device is slated to have been updated already, but the patch hasn’t arrived for you personally, you can try updating manually. Simply open the Settings app, tap “Software update,” and choose “Download and install.”

This article was first published on September 7 and most recently updated on September 7.

