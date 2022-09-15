Android 12L starts rolling out to the Galaxy Z Fold 2

The first of Samsung’s “mainstream” foldable series, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 debuted in 2020 with a hefty $1,999 price tag an Android 10 out of the box. Now, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is picking up an update to Android 12L.

If you’re still using a Galaxy Z Fold 2, your device should be getting its Android 12L update now, at least if you’re in Germany. SamMobile first spotted the update rolling out in the region with the version number F916BXXU2HVHA. The update comes alongside the September 2022 security patch.

As usual, this update should expand to more regions over the coming days and weeks.

Android 12L brings One UI 4.1.1 to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which most notably brings support for the taskbar that Google first debuted with that special big-screen Android version, which allows for quick switching between apps and easy multitasking as well. Other improvements in the update include better support for taking selfies using the cover screen, and some new gestures for multitasking.

The Fold 2 should also be due an upgrade to Android 13 and beyond per Samsung’s current update schedule. Android 12L is also set to arrive on the Galaxy Fold at some point. Samsung’s full line of Galaxy Z Flip models will also be updated.

