Asus ROG Phone 6 is now available for order in the US, ‘Batman Edition’ on the way, too

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 is the latest and greatest in ASUS’ gaming phone lineup. Touting some serious specs, the new gaming Android device is on sale for pre-order now. According to some sources, there may even be a special “Batman Edition” coming soon.

ASUS has been a big name with many hands in many pies, especially when it comes to gaming, which has proven to give the company an edge in making some of the best Android devices built for gamers.

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 is the latest foray into this subgenre, and it packs quite a punch. The ROG Phone 6 has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with an astounding 12GB of RAM internally. Battery life shouldn’t truly be a worry, since it comes in at 6000 mAh.

On the outside, the 6.78″ AMOLED display is the first thing you see with a resolution of 2448 x 1080. Becuase this is a gaming-focused device, the ROG Phone 6’s refresh rate comes in at 165Hz. Not to mention, the back panel’s design screams “ASUS” and has a fantastic look to it.

Starting today, the ROG Phone 6 is available for pre-order from several outlets. At the time of writing, the devices are already sold out on ASUS’ website, leaving only a “Notify Me” option in place of the buy button. If you can’t find it in stock on ASUS’ site, you can a few other noted locations.

ASUS is running a promotion currently that lets users who pre-order grab a free AeroActive Cooler 6, which normally runs at around $99. This promo is only good for Amazon orders through 10/12.

Pre-order the ASUS ROG Phone 6

Pre-order the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro

ASUS ROG Phone 6 ‘Batman Edition’

If you’re willing to wait a little bit on the ROG Phone 6, you may soon be able to score a Batman Edition device (via 91mobiles). The device pays a subtle homage to the DC Comics superhero with a few intricate details that look genuinely good.

The back of the device has a muted purple tone to it to pair with the ROG design. The left side sports a Batman logo within a dot matrix that combines both design styles into a very nice rear panel.

We don’t have further details on the availability of the Batman Edition ROG Phone 6, though we do know it’s nowhere to be seen as of yet. Maybe it’s taking some time to be molded by the darkness.

