Asus ROG Centra Pro earbuds merge truly wireless with a wired DAC

From our experience, most gamers put a lot of emphasis on sound quality, and why wouldn’t they? Gaming audio is a core part of the experience. That’s exactly why Asus has built a new pair of earbuds called the ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro earbuds that cater to those needs.

Wireless audio has a lot of catching up to do in terms of actual audio quality. While many companies try to jam as many features and high-end drivers into modern earbuds as they can, a lot of the quality comes from the codec used. Generally, it’s difficult to achieve a lossless experience with earbuds, and even then, the hardware may not be able to reproduce sound well enough to justify lossless transmission.

Asus’ new ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro earbuds are meant to take on this pattern in modern earbuds and redirect it. With 10mm drivers and Qualcomm’s AptX Lossless codec and 24-bit audio, these earbuds have a real shot at changing the game for the better.

If that isn’t enough, the ROG Cetra Pro earbuds have a pretty neat trick up its sleeve. Those who want the best sound quality possible can opt to plug the ROG Cetra Pro’s stems into an included USB-C audio cable that houses an ESS 9280 Quad DAC. This is the go-to when you want the best sound with the least amount of lag because remember that the primary goal of these earbuds is to produce incredible gaming audio.

Asus notes that if the wireless ROG Cetra Pro earbuds are paired with the new ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro, users will experience a very low latency of 45ms and an even better response when plugged into the phone’s USB-C port, according to DigitalTrends. Asus also claims the new earbuds will get a healthy 28 hours of battery life while using the case. To add, the earbuds have quick-charging capability for even faster charges.

The ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro earbuds are definitely an exciting pair, and we’re looking forward to running the pair through its paces. It remains to be seen – or heard – whether or not these earbuds will live up to the audio quality promises Asus makes.

