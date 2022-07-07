Asus Zenfone 9 leak shows Android’s last small flagship, and it even has a headphone jack [Video]

Ben Schoon

Jul. 7th 2022

asus zenfone 9 colors
1

Small Android flagships are a dying breed, but there’s at least one brand still trying. This week, the Asus Zenfone 9 has leaked, showing off the compact smartphone in all its glory.

The Asus Zenfone 8 was one of last year’s only small Android smartphones, coming in with a 5.9-inch display but the same core processor and other specs as everything else that had come out before it.

Now, the Asus Zenfone 9 is preparing to follow the same model. TechGoing spotted a video from Asus that has allegedly since been taken down. The video shows the Zenfone 9 with its new design as well as detailing the specs of the upcoming device.

From the video, we know the Zenfone 9 will share the same compact display as what came before it, measuring at 5.9-inches. The display has a hole-punch selfie camera as well as uses an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

asus zenfone 9
asus zenfone 9 display
asus zenfone 9 fingerprint

Under the hood, this is definitely going to be a flagship device. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is the core – and even more powerful than what Samsung’s current Galaxy S22 series offers. A 4,300 mAh battery is mentioned for endurance, and the phone has an IP68 water resistance rating.

asus zenfone 9 snapdragon 8+ gen 1
asus zenfone 9 camera
asus zenfone 9 headphone jack

The camera hardware also looks rather enticing, with a Sony IMX766 sensor for the primary shooter, a 50MP sensor which is also being used in the Nothing Phone (1), OnePlus 9RT, and the Oppo Find X5/Pro. Asus says the sensor is attached to a “gimbal module” for stabilization.

Rounding things out is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor in the power button and dual stereo speakers. There’s even a headphone jack, bucking the trend of removing the audio port as virtually every other Android flagship has done in recent years. The phone comes in four colors – black, white, blue, and red.

Pricing on the Asus Zenfone 9 remains to be seen, but we’re certainly due for a release. Last year, the Zenfone 8 series went on sale in late June.

Asus is also releasing some new accessories with this device, including a kickstand case and a “Smart Backpack Mount,” which allows for hands-free recording and a tether attachment.

asus zenfone 9 backpack
asus zenfone 9 case

