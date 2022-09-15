Oppo kicks off its official Android 13 rollout, starting with Find X5 series

Android 13 launched for Pixel phones just last month, but it’s already on its way to more smartphones, as Oppo is launching Android 13 to the Find X5 series.

Starting today, September 15, Oppo is rolling out the “official” version of Android 13 to some devices. The Find X5 will start getting the update in France and the United Arab Emirates, while the Find X5 Pro is currently being updated in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, France, and Australia, though Oppo says the update isn’t yet available to carrier-sold models.

Previously, Oppo had been testing out Android 13 in a beta program on its latest flagship devices, including Find X5 and Find N.

Android 13 for Oppo devices is known as ColorOS 13, and it’s also the basis of OnePlus’ Oxygen OS 13 update, as our Damien Wilde pointed out.

ColorOS 13 brings several new features and improvements to the platform. In a press release, Oppo highlights improvements to Multi-Screen Connect, a new “Meeting Assistant” that blocks notifications and other distractions while using apps like Zoom and Google Meet, as well as privacy improvements such as “Auto-Pixelate,” which can automatically retract names and sensitive data in screenshots.

After the Find X5 series, Oppo will bring ColorOS 13 to over 30 other devices in the coming months.

