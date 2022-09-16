Bandwidth: Amazon Luna picks up Lumote, Xbox Game Pass adds Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Cloud gaming is all about picking up an adventure and jumping in with no strings or cables attached. Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles is one of those games that lets you do that, and now, it’s becoming available on Amazon Luna, along with a couple of other titles. On top of that, GeForce Now has added a few familiar games to its lineup.

Amazon Luna adds Lumote and other titles

Within its multiple gaming channels, Amazon Luna has been adding a healthy amount of games to the growing list of playable titles. In the Luna+ Channel, there are two new games being added.

The first is an extremely colorful platformer called Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles. This adventure has you making your way through an underwater world full of bioluminescent creatures called Motes. You have to make your way through puzzles to defeat the Mastermote, who controls those great depths.

#NewonLuna+: Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles. Become a bioluminescent creature, and embark on a quest into the Great Depths to seize control from the Mastermote. pic.twitter.com/HHBBAl97fR — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) September 15, 2022

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles is available with Amazon Luna+ right now. Along with that, Thymesia is coming to the cloud with Luna+. Thymesia is a fighter-like adventure game that tasks you with saving your kingdom, no matter how messy it may be.

Xbox Game Pass brings Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to the cloud

We can’t go another week without hearing about Assassin’s Creed in some form or another. While the series has had some rocky cloud availability on some platforms, it seems like Xbox Game Pass is still bent on bringing it to its service. While this next one isn’t as heartfelt as Lumote on Amazon Luna, it still makes a case for a great cloud-gaming add.

This week, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey became available to play on PC and cloud. This edition takes you deep into ancient Greece, where you have to fight to survive and continue your legacy. Odyssey is one of the newer Assassin’s Creed games, with Mirage coming out soon.

GeForce Now adds new games and DLC

It wouldn’t be a typical week if GeForce Now didn’t add compatibility for at least a few games. This week, GeForce now is bolstering the lineup with a few new titles, including Isonzo. Isonzo is a first-person shooter that boasts historical WWI accuracy with true-to-form landscapes from southern Italy.

On top of that, Jurassic Park Evolution 2’s newest DLC is making its way to the cloud. The Late Cretaceous Pack DLC brings along four species, one of which is the largest species ever discovered.

Here’s the full list of GeForce Now games coming this week:

In case you missed it…

One of the biggest adds to go under the radar is something we missed from Boosteroid several weeks ago. Boosteroid, as you may recall, is the newest service to hit the US cloud-gaming market. It operates in the same way GeForce Now does, as it draws from your existing Steam and Epic Games Store libraries.

Something big added recently is Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. If you happen to own the game for PC, you’ll be able to tie into Boosteroid and launch the ever-so-popular Spider-Man game right from your mobile device. I myself am making my way through the title, and I couldn’t be happier with the entire game. With it coming to the cloud, that only makes it even better.

With that, Lumote coming to Amazon Luna, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on Xbox Game Pass, and several new GFN titles, the cloud-gaming community continues to grow. Be sure to check in next week for more news and notes on cloud gaming.

