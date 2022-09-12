Assassin’s Creed Mirage will not be coming to Stadia, Ubisoft confirms

Ubisoft has confirmed the exact platforms on which Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be launching, and Google Stadia is not one of them.

Over the weekend, at the Ubisoft Forward event, fans got a first look at the next chapter of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Assassin’s Creed Mirage puts you in the shoes of Basim, a streetwise thief living in Baghdad in the ninth century, seeking answers for the visions that torment him.

There was some confusion among fans of Google Stadia in the last few days, as the initial announcement made no reference to Stadia while some of Ubisoft’s web pages listed Stadia as a launch platform for the new game. Today, Axios Gaming has put the issue to bed, getting direct confirmation from Ubisoft that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will not be arriving for Google Stadia.

The confirmation is shocking, as Google and Ubisoft have been close partners in Stadia over the years. When Stadia first broke cover as “Project Stream,” it did so by allowing testers to play the newly released Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. In 2020, Google Stadia was even one of the launch platforms for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

In recent years, Ubisoft has been working to bring some of its back catalog to Stadia, including quite a few Assassin’s Creed titles. This was done in support of the Ubisoft+ subscription, which opens all of the publisher’s games to be freely played via Stadia, with no console or gaming PC required. For Google’s part, Stadia has included prominent promotions for Ubisoft+ within its own app.

In place of Google Stadia, the only streaming service that is currently set to offer Assassin’s Creed Mirage is Amazon Luna. Beyond that, the game is set to release on PC as well as last-gen and current-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Looking ahead, Ubisoft still intends to release future games on Google’s platform, re-confirming their plans for this fall’s Skull & Bones and Just Dance 2023 to both release on Stadia.

With the future of the Assassin’s Creed series looking bright and numerous new titles in the historical action game franchise confirmed at Ubisoft Forward, it’s disappointing to see the publisher seemingly pull their flagship series from Google Stadia.

