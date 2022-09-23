Google replacing ‘some’ Nest Thermostat Heat Links in Europe ‘at no cost’ and out of warranty

- Sep. 23rd 2022 11:39 am PT

Nest Learning Thermostat
Google Nest announced today that it’s replacing “some 3rd Gen Nest Learning Thermostat Heat Links in the UK and other European countries” following the discovery of an issue.

Heat Links are specific to Europe and come in the box to connect a Nest Thermostat to the home’s heating, boiler, “and sometimes hot water” systems:

To keep your home at the temperature you set, your thermostat will automatically turn heating on and off by sending a signal to Heat Link.

This issue is said to only impact “some” Heat Links for the 3rd Gen Learning Thermostat, but Google did not explain the problem further. A look at customer forum posts suggests the device is just going dead.

Nest Thermostat Heat Link

Google is reaching out to customers that it thinks has this issue and will replace the “Heat Links at no cost, regardless of their thermostat’s warranty status.” In the UK, Google is working with BOXT to “have a professional supply and install a replacement device.”

Those in other countries can “select an installer of your choice to install a replacement device and Google will reimburse the repair cost. As a reminder, we always recommend having any issues seen by a professional.”

We apologise if you have been impacted by this issue. If you have questions or need additional guidance, please reach out to Google customer support via the Help Center.

