Google will announce new Nest products at the Pixel 7 event

Google primarily teased the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Watch in announcing its October 6 event this morning, but it will also introduce the “latest smart home devices from Nest.”

This tidbit about Google also announcing “additions to the Nest smart home portfolio” at the event comes from the “Ideas & Info” section, which debuted in June to showcase product tips, of the Google Store.

Google is widely rumored to be working on a more affordable Chromecast HD, while we reported on a new Nest Wifi with 6E support. Meanwhile, the company said last September that it will release a 2nd-generation wired Nest Doorbell with 24/7 recording. All these products fall under the Nest “Connected Home” line of products, even the streaming dongle with its separate branding.

The company today also shared that its next-generation phone chip will be branded as the “Tensor G2” and that it will offer “even more helpful, personalized features for photos, videos, security, and speech recognition.”

Meanwhile, Google also says “all of the devices will be shoppable the same day at GoogleStore.com,” which presumably means pre-ordering.

There will be a livestream experience on GoogleStore.com/events in the US, UK, and Australia, while those in other countries can watch directly on YouTube. Like with recent Google events, a feed with American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation will be offered.

More on Nest:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: