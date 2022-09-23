These Samsung devices are reportedly getting Android 13 by the end of the year

Samsung has been rolling out Android 13 in beta to some devices over the past month, but it seems the company has plans to launch the update for all users by the end of the year on these select devices.

So far, Samsung has made Android 13 available in beta to the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy S21 series, both in the US and other countries around the world. Most recently, the Galaxy S22 picked up its third beta build.

But when is the stable Android 13 build coming to Samsung Galaxy devices?

As expected, Samsung will surely be releasing its first stable update by the end of the year. If last year is any indication, we’ll probably see Android 13 released for the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra sometime around October.

According to a new report from SamMobile, Samsung’s Android 13 rollout will reach 11 devices before the end of 2022. Which models? Flagships and foldable are the obvious choices, but Samsung is also apparently planning to bring Android 13 to the Galaxy A53 by the end of the year. That’d certainly be record timing for the Galaxy A series – the Galaxy A52 didn’t get its update until January last time around.

These Samsung devices might get Android 13 by the end of 2022

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy A53

Whether or not this schedule actually comes to pass remains to be seen, but it seems plausible. Still, Samsung hasn’t made any official announcement regarding a stable rollout for Android 13, and October seems like the earliest that might happen.

