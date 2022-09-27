WhatsApp adds ‘Call Links’ w/ video calling support for up to 32 participants

WhatsApp is adding a new simplified call-sharing feature named “Call Links” that will make it even easier to start or join a group call.

Announced simultaneously on Twitter by Will Cathcart and Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook, the function lets you create a hyperlink for friends and contacts to join without needing to access the direct video calling button within the third-party messaging application.

While this is welcome, neither WhatsApp nor Meta have shared in-depth details on how to create “Call Links,” but this functionality is similar in nature to how many video calling apps like Google Meet, Zoom, and more allow you to create conference calls for participants to join rather than accepting or initiating an incoming video call. The single screenshot shows a new toggle within the “Calls” tab that will let you “Create a call link,” which is not yet available in the Android version of WhatsApp but is expected to arrive in the coming days.

In Zuckerberg’s post, he also noted that the group calling limit has been raised to 32 concurrent users. At present, the limit for WhatsApp calls is just eight people. This might help increase the usage of WhatsApp as a conference calling platform for smaller meetings, as this has been successful for other services like Zoom and Microsoft Teams since the start of the pandemic.

Although no in-depth details were shared, there was no mention of call length limits for the expanded user limit. Services like Google Meet limit calls for free users making this potentially a solid alternative.

More on WhatsApp:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: