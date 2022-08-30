WhatsApp voice call support comes to Wear OS 3 w/ app beta update

While the pool of Wear OS 3 smartwatches is quite limited at this stage, you can now take WhatsApp voice calls on your wrist should you have a compatible wearable.

After updating WhatsApp beta to version 2.22.19.12, we have been able to take voice calls on the recently released Galaxy Watch 5. This appears as a native call, but it seems that this is not limited to the latest Galaxy Watch cohort. Reports on Wear OS subreddit show that even some Galaxy Watch 4 owners are able to take WhatsApp voice calls on their wrist too but with WhatsApp beta version 2.22.19.11.

However, in their case, it seems this is distinguished from a standard voice call by way of a WhatsApp logo under the contact information. This icon follows the One UI theming, which indicates that this may only appear when paired with a Samsung Galaxy device.

In our case, while paired with the Pixel 6, this was not visible. Calls appeared as a fully native option with no separation or distinguishing logo to indicate that it was from WhatsApp — which may be a reason that this has not been spotted earlier.

WhatsApp voice call from paired Pixel 6

Previously, there was a workaround that meant accepting WhatsApp voice calls would open on your paired device rather than a Wear OS watch with an “Answer call on phone” option. This latest update allows you to forgo your device so long as you’re paired and within range. Given that there is no official WhatsApp app for Wear OS, this is especially useful.

Should you be enrolled on the beta program, this option is available by default with no settings to toggle. You are only able to accept WhatsApp voice calls with no way to initiate them on any Wear OS watches as it stands. That means at least for now, it’s a welcome but one-way option.

