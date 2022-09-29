Twitter Blue subscribers on Android receiving new Spaces Tab update w/ podcasts and more

Damien Wilde

- Sep. 29th 2022 3:22 am PT

twitter blue new spaces tab
0 Comments

Long after the function was made available to subscribers on iOS, Twitter Blue subscribers on Android can now access podcast playback and more within the new Spaces Tab.

Announced by the official Twitter Blue account, the brand-new section is home to all manner of audio found on the social media app. Given how the Clubhouse-like Twitter Spaces have become a permanent fixture of the application, it’s no great surprise that we’d see a move into the lucrative podcast space for one of the biggest social platforms.

As we note, the redesigned Twitter Spaces tab has been available to iOS users for a little while already, but you should soon gain the ability on Android, so long as you’re happy to fork over $4.99 per month for the privilege. The new tab includes themed audio stations, existing podcasts, and any ongoing live Spaces or pre-recorded chats.

This new Spaces Tab joins a whole host of functions that are only available to Twitter Blue subscribers, including ad-free articles on sites like 9to5Google, 9to5Mac, and more. You’re also able to upload images and videos at much higher resolutions, undo sent tweets, custom icon support, plus an edit button is also coming soon for Blue subscribers. Whether you think that constitutes a $4.99 monthly fee is up to you, but it’s good to see that features are available for paying members even if they won’t affect the experience all too drastically.

It’s not clear if the initial English language limit will apply to this update on Android. On iOS, the podcasts section was only available within the Spaces Tab for Twitter Blue users with their primary language set to English.

More on Twitter:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Twitter

Twitter

About the Author

Damien Wilde

Damien is a UK-based video producer for 9to5Google. Find him on Twitter: @iamdamienwilde. Email: damien@9to5mac.com

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro