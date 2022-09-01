Twitter’s edit button is coming later this month, if you’re willing to pay to test it

It’s finally happening. After years of waiting and countless typos, Twitter is finally bringing an edit button to users starting later this month.

Twitter first announced that an edit button would be coming to its platform earlier this year, and now it’s actually on its way to users. Following ongoing internal testing of the feature, Twitter will expand access to the edit button to Twitter some users starting “later this month.”

In a blog post detailing the feature, Twitter says that the “Edit Tweet” function will allow users to edit their tweets “a few times” within 30 minutes of sending them out. The goal is to allow users to fix typos or add missing tags without redoing the tweet.

As pictured below, our Dylan Roussel found that this appears in the usual tweet interface, but with an “update” button instead of the usual “tweet” button. He also discovered that you can edit tweets up to five times.

When a tweet is edited, it shows a “last edited” notification beneath the tweet, which shows a full history of the edits made when tapped. Twitter says these are important as they “protect the integrity of the conversation” and keep a public record of the changes.

What’s the catch? Twitter will be testing the edit button only for Twitter Blue subscribers, who get “early access to new features” as a bonus of their subscription. Twitter Blue was originally just $2.99 per month, but upped its price to $4.99 not long ago. Twitter says testers will be in only one country at first, but there’s no indication currently as to what country that will be.

But as an added perk, if you’re a Twitter Blue subscriber, you’ll also get access to ad-free articles on 9to5Google and our entire network including 9to5Mac, Electrek, and more!

