Another Pixel Watch leak shows off bands and charger included in the box, 24-hour battery

The Google Pixel Watch has seen a huge number of leaks in the weeks leading up to its official announcement, and now yet another batch of promotional materials shows off what comes in the box with the Pixel Watch and reiterates the battery life.

The images below are claimed to have come from a mobile carrier from Taiwan, whose website briefly showed a Pixel Watch listing before having taken the materials down. A “Google News” Telegram channel first shared the images, claiming to have been tipped off to the page by a follower before they were taken down.

Several of these images have been shown before either officially or through previous leaks, but there are some new tidbits here.

First and foremost, there’s an image that details “what’s in the box” with the Pixel Watch. Apparently, Google will be shipping bands in both large and small sizes with the watch, instead of a one-size-fits-all design like Samsung and others do. This is in line with what Fitbit does with its smartwatches and fitness trackers.

From there, we can also get a better look at the magnetic charger for the Pixel Watch. We were first able to uncover a glimpse at the Pixel Watch charger earlier this year, and this official-looking image lines up perfectly with that previous report. The charger is a puck style much like Apple and Samsung, and connects to a USB-C port for charging. Samsung also switched to a USB-C connecter for its Galaxy Watch 5 charger.

Other images in this same leak offer a look at pairing, Fitbit integration, and the SOS app, but most interesting is one image that shows Google’s battery life claim. According to this, Google will market the Pixel Watch with 24 hours of battery life, just as we’ve reported previously on multiple occasions.

Another image shows Gmail and Google Calendar alongside Maps, Wallet, and Assistant. This seems notable as, so far, Google has yet to release apps for Gmail or Calendar on Wear OS, but the other three services mentioned in the below graphic all do have dedicated apps. It’s very possible Google is just pointing to notification integration here, but it seems to imply there’s a chance Google has official apps on the way.

Google is set to officially unveil the Pixel Watch on October 6, and as we were first to report, the smartwatch will cost $349 in the United States.

