Pixel 7 series spec sheet leaks, mentions 5x optical zoom, new camera modes, face unlock

The Pixel 7 series is expected to bit a fairly light update over the prior generation, but a new spec sheet hints that the camera could bring a bit more of an update than previously expected.

This latest Pixel 7 leak claims to show off a spec sheet and comparison page for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, courtesy of a mobile carrier in Taiwan. The images were first shared in the Google News Telegram channel, and are claimed to have since been taken down (the carrier in question was not mentioned by name).

We’d recommend taking this with a slight grain of salt given the nature of the leak, but there are no obvious red flags here that we can see.

Related: Another Pixel Watch leak shows off bands and charger included in the box, 24-hour battery

That said, what do we potentially learn from this new Pixel 7 series spec sheet?

As we’ve known for months now, this spec sheet reiterates the 6.7-inch and 6.3-inch displays of the PIxel 7 Pro and Pixel 7, respectively, with their QHD 120Hz and FHD 90Hz panels. The phones are further mentioned to have 12GB of RAM and 8GB of RAM respectively, with both offering 128GB and 256GB models with Tensor G2 under the hood, IP68 water resistance, and both wired and wireless charging.

But this spec sheet seems to confirm a few other details that were previously rumored. Firstly, face unlock support is explicitly mentioned alongside fingerprint unlock. This would confirm what we’ve been reporting for several months, as well as some other recent leaks. Apparently, the use of a 10.8MP camera used for the front-facing sensor on both phones will be what helps this feature finally become a reality.

It’s perhaps the camera section that’s most intriguing here.

According to this Pixel 7 spec sheet, the smaller Pixel 7 will have mostly the same camera specs as the prior model, with a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and no telephoto lens on the back. There would then be the previously mentioned 10.8MP camera on the front for selfies and face unlock.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro would support the same 50MP primary, same 12MP ultrawide, and same 10.8MP front-facing cameras, while adding a 48MP telephoto to the mix. This is the same resolution as the Pixel 6 Pro, but this spec sheet claims that the Pixel 7 Pro will upgrade from a 4x telephoto lens to 5x. This would boost the performance of optical zoom at a distance, as well as boosting hybrid zoom (digital + optical) to a maximum of 30x, up from 20x on the Pixel 6 Pro.

Finally, the other camera specs we learn about here include “Movie Motion Blur” and “Macro Focus,” the latter being exclusive to the Pixel 7 Pro. There’s not much to go on as to what these features might be, but if we had to guess, “Movie Motion Blur” sounds a lot like it would replicate Apple’s “Cinematic Mode” on iPhones, while “Macro Focus” could perhaps use the telephoto lens as a macro lens, somehow, given the feature is only available on Google’s Pro-tier device.

In any case, we should learn more about these new modes, and see the finalized spec sheet for the Pixel 7 series in a matter of days. Google is set to officially unveil the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch on October 6.

More on Pixel 7:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: