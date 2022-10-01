Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders comes with free Pixel Watch in Europe

Abner Li

- Oct. 1st 2022 11:25 am PT

Pixel 7 Pro Watch pre-order
0 Comments

Europe’s trend of having fantastic Google pre-order perks continues with the Pixel 7 Pro coming with a free Pixel Watch.

expand full story

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch
Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7 Pro

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com