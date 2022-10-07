Pixel 7 trade-ins: Where can you get the most for a Pixel 6, and what will Google pay more for?

Google – along with other companies – is offering some rather enticing values and credit amounts for a new Pixel 7 or 7 Pro when you trade in your old one. This guide will give you the best prices you can get for your old phone, and where you might be able to find them.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are the latest and greatest devices from Google, offering fantastic features like Macro Focus and Cinematic Blur on the Pro. Fortunately, the Pixel 7 series follows the same pricing formula that the Pixel 6 did last year, coming in at $599 for the Pixel 7 and $899 for the Pixel 7 Pro.

We get it – paying full price for a phone is not among our favorite things. That’s why taking advantage of pre-orders and inflated trade-in amounts and values for your old phone is key. Trading in your Pixel 6 could discount your Pixel 7 Pro purchase by almost $450. That’s a massive chunk and doesn’t even include the $200 in credit Best Buy and Google is giving away right now.

Pixel 6 trade-in values per retailer

Google and a couple of other retailers are offering great trade-in values for your old phone. If you’re coming from a Pixel 6, you’re looking at around $400 and up for your device – that value goes up with a Pro version. Below we showcase what you can expect to get for your Pixel 6 or 6 Pro in good condition with a Pixel 7 or 7 Pro pre-order.

Note: Prices below start at the lowest a retailer will offer you for a base model in good condition. You can expect to receive more for a device with a higher storage capacity.

As far as pre-orders with a traded device, Best Buy is going to give the best deal for your Pixel 6 series device. The Google Store will give you slightly less than what Best Buy is offering, so it’s still a good option.

As for AT&T, you need to be currently enrolled in its unlimited plan and you can only pay for the device in monthly installments. If you choose to pay the full amount, AT&T will not allow you to trade in your device for a Pixel 7.

Added credit from Google and Best Buy

Both Google and Best Buy are heading up a program to get you credit back just for pre-ordering the Pixel 7 or 7 Pro. Either retailer will give you $200 in credit, which is a pretty good deal on top of your trade-in amount for the Pixel 7. On top of that, Amazon is also giving out $200 gift cards for Pixel 7 purchases.

In this case, Best Buy is offering the better deal, seeing as you could use the company’s credit to purchase other devices besides Google products, giving you a little more breathing room when you want to use the cashback.

Which Pixel gets you the most trade-in value

Even if you want to upgrade from a Pixel 5, you’re still looking at $400 for a good-condition device with Google. Below is a list of Pixel devices and what you can expect to get for a trade-in with different retailers.

Pixel 5a – $350

Pixel 5 – $400

Pixel 4a 5G – $325

Pixel 4a – $300

Pixel 4 – $294

Pixel 4 XL – $305

Pixel 3A XL – $150

Pixel 3A – $150

Pixel 3 XL – $271

Pixel 3 – $247

Pixel 2 XL – $95

Pixel 2 – $100

Pixel XL – $100

Pixel – $100

Pixel 5 – $370

Pixel 4a – $315

Pixel 4 – $300

Pixel 4 XL – $320

Across the board, Best Buy is offering better Pixel 7 trade-in values or amounts for devices. Of course, they don’t accept trade-ins for every phone that Google does. It’s also important to note that the above prices are all estimated by Best Buy or Google, and they reserve the right to change their estimate upon further inspection of your device.

What device gets the full $750 trade price?

On Google’s website, the company touts up to $750 off of the Pixel 7 or 7 Pro with certain traded devices. So what phones can get you $50 away from a free Pixel 7 Pro?

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

Galaxy S22 Ultra

The above are the only three phones that will get you a full $750 if you happen to have the heaviest storage option at 1024GB. Anything under that will start to slash that $750 immediately.

Samsung phone trade-in pricing

If you’re looking to switch from a Samsung device, there are some good deals in it for you as well. Trading in a Galaxy S21 Ultra could get you $545 back in credit from Best Buy and $590 from Google.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what Google is offering for Samsung trade-ins for devices at their lowest storage amounts:

Galaxy Z Flip 3 – $475

Galaxy Z Fold 3 – $590

Galaxy S21 – $490

Galaxy S21+ – $530

Galaxy S21 Ultra – $545

Galaxy S22 – $570

Galaxy S22+ – $600

Galaxy S22 Ultra – $675

Apple iPhone trade-in pricing

If you’re switching entire ecosystems, one of the best phones you could probably do that with is the Pixel series. Here are some of Google’s Pixel 7 trade-in values for some popular models at the lowest storage amount:

iPhone 13 Pro Max – $595

iPhone 13 Pro – $625

iPhone 13 – $600

iPhone 13 mini – $600

iPhone 12 Pro Max – $640

iPhone 12 Pro – $540

iPhone 12 – $525

iPhone 12 mini – $420

Whichever route you decide to go, there are some really good deals out there for Pixel 7 and 7 Pro trade-ins. If you happen to have an old device laying around or even a last-generation phone, see what you could get for it. You might turn that Pixel 7 Pro’s $899 price tag into something more enticing.

