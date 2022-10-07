Google Pixel 7 Pro gets an early teardown [Video]

With the Pixel 7 Pro less than a day old, a teardown of Google’s flagship 2022 flagship phone has already emerged from PBKreviews.

Removing the screen once again reveals the use of clips to secure it in addition to adhesive. We see the under-display fingerprint sensor but cannot make any determination based on visual appearance alone, though the flex cable looks different from the Pixel 6a and 6 Pro.

Meanwhile, the cutout for the proximity sensor has been slightly tweaked again and is more to the right of the front-facing camera than last year’s Pro phone.

The vibration motor is connected to the underside of the mid-frame, while this teardown had issues using the attached pull tabs to pry the battery off and turned to isopropyl alcohol.

6 Pro 6a 7 Pro

This Pixel 7 Pro teardown provides interesting looks at the rear-camera array, front-facing selfie cam, and the Tensor G2, though the USB-C port is soldered to the main board.

Hopefully, Google will release a “Pixel repair manual” for the 7 and 7 Pro like it did with the 6a in July. It remains exclusive to France.

