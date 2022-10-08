Samsung brought back the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4’s pre-order perk with doubled storage for free

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 continue to push forward the foldable form factor, and Samsung hasn’t been shy in trying to entice customers to pick up these devices. For the rest of October, Samsung is bringing back some of its best pre-order perks for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, including doubled storage for free.

Through October 31, Samsung.com is bringing back some of perks and offers that made the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 so enticing back at launch.

This includes, firstly, offering a free storage upgrade on both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4. If you order either device from Samsung.com, you’ll automatically get twice the memory of the base model. For the Flip 4, that means getting the 256GB version instead of the 128GB model, and the 512GB storage version of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 instead of the base 256GB tier.

Samsung often repeats its sales and promos with devices after launch, but this month’s promo seems to almost directly mirror that of the pre-order period for these phones.

Beyond that, Samsung.com is also bringing back a maximum of $1,000 with a trade-in towards a Fold 4, which offers Galaxy Z Fold 3 owners a big reason to consider the upgrade. The Flip 4 can only get up to $700 with a trade-in. If you aren’t trading anything in, Samsung.com is also knocking $300 off the Fold and $100 off of the Flip.

With the latter, that price is also being mirrored elsewhere. As 9to5Toys covered yesterday, Aamzon has the same discount available on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, including the doubled storage.

Notably, at this time, Samsung isn’t offering its deal on boosted trade-in values for the Fold 4 and Flip 4, as it has done in the past.

