Samsung will give you $1,200 & a Galaxy Watch 4 for your cracked phone if you get a Galaxy Z Fold 3 [U]

Even though the Fold 4 is right around the corner, Samsung is currently offering up a bonus for anyone interested in buying a Galaxy Z Fold 3, with enhanced trade-in credits of up to $1,200 and a free smartwatch.

Exclusively from Samsung.com, buyers interested in picking up a Galaxy Z Fold 3 can get some absolutely killer deals on trade-in value for the foldable. For a limited time, Samsung has upped the maximum trade-in value to $1,200, up $300 from when the Fold 3 first arrived.

Update 6/20: This article has been updated to reflect Samsung’s new trade-in credit of up to $1,200, up $100 from the previous offer earlier in June. Samsung’s new offer also includes the option of a free Galaxy Watch 4.

The only device that will actually get you $1,200, though, is the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The $2,000 foldable currently sells used for around $700-800, so Samsung is certainly making a killer offer to owners of that device, especially seeing how big of an upgrade the Fold 3 is. Moving from the Fold 2 to the Fold 3 brings an improved display and much more importantly, water resistance, to the device.

But Fold 2 owners aren’t the only ones who stand to benefit from these upgraded Galaxy Z Fold 3 trade-in values. Samsung has boosted credits pretty much across the board for those looking to buy a Fold 3 – we’ve listed a few notable trades below.

Note: Samsung has adjusted trade-in values for devices aside from the Galaxy Z Fold 2, but they’re still boosted over the usual.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – $975

Samsung Galaxy S21 – $750

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra – $900

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 – $1,200

Google Pixel 5 – $200

Apple iPhone 12 – $420

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max – $655

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max – $495

OnePlus 9 Pro – $275

The biggest deal here, though, is that trade-in values don’t drop if your phone’s display is cracked. A cracked display typical decimates both trade-in and private sale values, so this is certainly a great offer.

And on top of those awesome trade-in values, you can also get a free Galaxy Watch 4. Specifically, Samsung is offering $249, the value of the 40mm standard Galaxy Watch 4. You can pick any color, but you can’t opt for another size from what we can tell.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is right around the corner

Of course, this is probably a conscious decision by Samsung to try and clear out the remaining stock of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, as we’re only about two months out from the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to introduce a new design with an updated hinge that’s both smaller and lighter compared to the Fold 3. Samsung is also expected to finally address the crease in the middle of the display in a significant way.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 in 2022 – Still worth it?

Nearly a year after launch, is it still worth buying the Galaxy Z Fold 3? It’s still a pricey smartphone at $1,799, but much of what we said in our review last year holds true.

The Fold 3 remains one of the most useful smartphones on the market thanks to its versatile inner display, S Pen support, and improved durability. Even though there’s fierce competition in this space with entires such as the Oppo Find N, they still don’t match the water resistance the Fold 3 offers.

