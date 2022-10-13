Google really wants iPhone users to switch to Pixel 7, boosts trade-in credits up to $1,000

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now widely available and shipping to early customers, but there’s a new bonus for iPhone users looking to switch as Google has boosted trade-in values.

Starting today, the Google Store is offering boosted trade-in values on iPhone models with up to $1,055 in value towards the purchase of Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, which start at $599 and $899 respectively.

You’ll get the most value from the iPhone 13 Pro Max, of course, at $900 in trade-in value for the 128GB version of the phone in good condition. The top-end 1TB model, meanwhile, is worth $1,055.

This is boosted considerably from the pre-order period for the Pixel 7 series, where Google offered a maximum of $750 off its new flagships with the trade-in of a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, or Galaxy S22 Ultra as we broke down previously.

This banner is advertising boosted trade-in values on the Google Store

This week’s boosted trade-in values seem to be exclusively aimed at enticing iPhone users to switch to Pixel 7, as trade-in credits for Samsung devices and other brands have not been boosted. Pixel values are also the same as during the pre-order period.

Here’s how iPhone trade-in values break down on the Google Store if you’re looking to pick up a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro based on trading in the base storage option. Notably, Google is offering more than retail for the iPhone SE (3rd Gen).

iPhone 13 Pro Max: $900

iPhone 13 Pro: $625

iPhone 13 Mini: $560

iPhone 13: $600

iPhone 12 Pro Max: $640

iPhone 12 Pro: $620

iPhone 12: $595

iPhone 12 Mini: $500 iPhone 11 Pro Max: $590

iPhone 11 Pro: $555

iPhone 11: $500

iPhone XS Max: $470

iPhone XS: $410

iPhone XR: $415

iPhone X: $345

iPhone SE (3rd Gen): $440 iPhone SE (2nd Gen): $280

iPhone 8 Plus: $290

iPhone 8: $290

iPhone 7 Plus: $236

iPhone 7: $242

iPhone 6s: $100

iPhone 6 Plus: $100.01

iPhone 6: $100.01

Of course, the Google Store isn’t the only way to get trade-in credit for your iPhone if you’re looking to switch to Pixel 7. Best Buy will offer up to $700 for an iPhone when upgrading to Pixel 7, actually beating out Google with the iPhone 12 Pro Max worth $700 versus Google’s $640.

More on Google:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: