Google really wants iPhone users to switch to Pixel 7, boosts trade-in credits up to $1,000

Ben Schoon

- Oct. 13th 2022 8:45 am PT

google pixel 7 and pixel 7 pro
0 Comments

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now widely available and shipping to early customers, but there’s a new bonus for iPhone users looking to switch as Google has boosted trade-in values.

Starting today, the Google Store is offering boosted trade-in values on iPhone models with up to $1,055 in value towards the purchase of Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, which start at $599 and $899 respectively.

You’ll get the most value from the iPhone 13 Pro Max, of course, at $900 in trade-in value for the 128GB version of the phone in good condition. The top-end 1TB model, meanwhile, is worth $1,055.

This is boosted considerably from the pre-order period for the Pixel 7 series, where Google offered a maximum of $750 off its new flagships with the trade-in of a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, or Galaxy S22 Ultra as we broke down previously.

This banner is advertising boosted trade-in values on the Google Store

This week’s boosted trade-in values seem to be exclusively aimed at enticing iPhone users to switch to Pixel 7, as trade-in credits for Samsung devices and other brands have not been boosted. Pixel values are also the same as during the pre-order period.

Here’s how iPhone trade-in values break down on the Google Store if you’re looking to pick up a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro based on trading in the base storage option. Notably, Google is offering more than retail for the iPhone SE (3rd Gen).

  • iPhone 13 Pro Max: $900
  • iPhone 13 Pro: $625
  • iPhone 13 Mini: $560
  • iPhone 13: $600
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max: $640
  • iPhone 12 Pro: $620
  • iPhone 12: $595
  • iPhone 12 Mini: $500
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max: $590
  • iPhone 11 Pro: $555
  • iPhone 11: $500
  • iPhone XS Max: $470
  • iPhone XS: $410
  • iPhone XR: $415
  • iPhone X: $345
  • iPhone SE (3rd Gen): $440
  • iPhone SE (2nd Gen): $280
  • iPhone 8 Plus: $290
  • iPhone 8: $290
  • iPhone 7 Plus: $236
  • iPhone 7: $242
  • iPhone 6s: $100
  • iPhone 6 Plus: $100.01
  • iPhone 6: $100.01

Of course, the Google Store isn’t the only way to get trade-in credit for your iPhone if you’re looking to switch to Pixel 7. Best Buy will offer up to $700 for an iPhone when upgrading to Pixel 7, actually beating out Google with the iPhone 12 Pro Max worth $700 versus Google’s $640.

More on Google:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's current smartwatch of choice, paired with a Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Sony A7iii

Sony A7iii

Ben uses a Sony A7iii for photography here on 9to5Google and beyond!