Google really wants iPhone users to switch to Pixel 7, boosts trade-in credits up to $1,000

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now widely available and shipping to early customers, but there’s a new bonus for iPhone users looking to switch as Google has boosted trade-in values.
Starting today, the Google Store is offering boosted trade-in values on iPhone models with up to $1,055 in value towards the purchase of Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, which start at $599 and $899 respectively.
You’ll get the most value from the iPhone 13 Pro Max, of course, at $900 in trade-in value for the 128GB version of the phone in good condition. The top-end 1TB model, meanwhile, is worth $1,055.
This is boosted considerably from the pre-order period for the Pixel 7 series, where Google offered a maximum of $750 off its new flagships with the trade-in of a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, or Galaxy S22 Ultra as we broke down previously.
This week’s boosted trade-in values seem to be exclusively aimed at enticing iPhone users to switch to Pixel 7, as trade-in credits for Samsung devices and other brands have not been boosted. Pixel values are also the same as during the pre-order period.
Here’s how iPhone trade-in values break down on the Google Store if you’re looking to pick up a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro based on trading in the base storage option. Notably, Google is offering more than retail for the iPhone SE (3rd Gen).
- iPhone 13 Pro Max: $900
- iPhone 13 Pro: $625
- iPhone 13 Mini: $560
- iPhone 13: $600
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: $640
- iPhone 12 Pro: $620
- iPhone 12: $595
- iPhone 12 Mini: $500
- iPhone 11 Pro Max: $590
- iPhone 11 Pro: $555
- iPhone 11: $500
- iPhone XS Max: $470
- iPhone XS: $410
- iPhone XR: $415
- iPhone X: $345
- iPhone SE (3rd Gen): $440
- iPhone SE (2nd Gen): $280
- iPhone 8 Plus: $290
- iPhone 8: $290
- iPhone 7 Plus: $236
- iPhone 7: $242
- iPhone 6s: $100
- iPhone 6 Plus: $100.01
- iPhone 6: $100.01
Of course, the Google Store isn’t the only way to get trade-in credit for your iPhone if you’re looking to switch to Pixel 7. Best Buy will offer up to $700 for an iPhone when upgrading to Pixel 7, actually beating out Google with the iPhone 12 Pro Max worth $700 versus Google’s $640.
