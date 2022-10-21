Deals: OnePlus Buds Pro hit $100, Lenovo Tab P11 Plus $250, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs and headlined by a 33% discount on OnePlus Buds Pro at $100. That’s alongside Lenovo’s Tab P11 Plus tablet now hitting $250 and the Wear OS 3-ready TicWatch Pro 3 sitting at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus Buds Pro deliver ANC and 38-hour battery life

Amazon is now offering the OnePlus Buds Pro for $100 in three different styles. Also available directly from OnePlus. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at the second-best price to date with 33% in savings in tow. This comes within $10 of the all-time low, which was an offer exclusively for Prime members.

The OnePlus Buds Pro arrive as the brand’s latest flagship true wireless earbuds and arrive with some specs to back up that status. Not only are these the first to deliver active noise cancellation features, but also pack fast pairing to OnePlus phones on top of 38-hour battery life with the Qi charging case. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package.

Lenovo’s Tab P11 Plus 11-inch 128GB Android Tablet falls to $250

Amazon is now offering the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus 11-inch 128GB Android Tablet with keyboard for $250. Normally going for $350, this 29% discount, or solid $100 price drop, marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. This tablet is centered around the 11-inch 2K display with a MediaTek Octa-Core processor behind to drive it.

You’ll get the Android 11 experience with up to 15 hours of battery life for your content consumption needs with the kickstand allowing you to use the Tab P11 Plus hands-free. You’ll have access to 128GB of onboard storage, 6GB of RAM, and four Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers. You’ll also receive the detachable keyboard here so you can use it more like a laptop.

Wear OS 3-ready TicWatch Pro 3 now $150

The official Mobvoi Amazon storefront is now offering its TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smart Watch for $150. Regularly $300, this is a solid 50% off the going rate, matching the previous deal price, and the lowest we can find. Ready for Wear OS 3, this model features health and fitness tracking including multiple sport modes, built-in GPS, barometer, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and 24-hour heart rate analysis.

It presents a 1.4-inch AMOLED screen with auto-adjustable brightness, and an anti-fingerprint glass cover as well as built-in speakers and microphones. The 72-hour battery life and notification support for your smartphone are nice touches as well. You can also get a better look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

