Google Chat now lets you add custom emoji

Google Workspace’s alternative to Slack, Google Chat, is adding support for custom emoji to your organization starting this week.

Rolling out to everyone over the next two weeks, custom emoji in Google Chat will mirror the same functionality that Slack has offered for a few years now. Users can upload images that will be added to Chat’s emoji picker and can be used to react to messages as well as in the text of your messages.

In Google Chat, custom emoji can be added directly within the main web interface, with a new “create” button appearing in the emoji picker. Emoji can be added in the form of a JPG, PNG, or GIF file. The file must be at least 64px by 64px in size and under 256kb. (Google will resize images if possible.)

As detailed on a support page, Google Chat will also have extensive permissions for who can add and edit emoji, including the role of an “emoji manager.” Any custom emoji uploaded will be available throughout your organization’s chat, just like Slack. Custom emoji won’t be available in conversations with external participants or guests, though.

Custom emoji will be turned on by default in Google Chat, but admins can turn it off.

Unfortunately, this functionality is exclusive to Google Workspace users. You won’t be able to use it on the personal version of Google Chat which replaced Hangouts.

