Google Chat rolling out the ability to send multiple photos and videos at once

The last Hangouts client (web) will stop working in November, and Google will be all-in with Chat at that point. The latest updates to Google Chat include the ability to send multiple photos and videos simultaneously.

Live on iOS today, and rolling out now to Android, the Google Chat media picker will let you pick up to 20 photos and videos to send at one go. Before sending, you can quickly remove selected items. You were previously limited to just sending one photo at a time in a rather tedious process.

Multi-send has not been announced for the web app, but it works on both the standalone client and unified Gmail app on iOS.

Meanwhile, Google Chat on the web now has support for Smart Reply suggestions in Spanish, French, and Portuguese after the feature first rolled out for English in 2019.

Elsewhere in Google Workspace, Google Meet for Android and iOS now support multi-pinning after rolling out to the web in June. You can keep up to three video tiles fixed on your screen, which is helpful for translators and shared presentations. Google also touts picture-in-picture improvements for the mobile apps.

More on Google Chat:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: